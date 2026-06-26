Linke rasten aus, als belgischer und dänischer Politiker über Massenmigration sprechen

„Schämen Sie sich“, riefen die Sozialisten und Grünen im Europarat in Straßburg in Frankreich, als gestern, Donnerstag, der belgische Senator Bob De Brabandere (Vlaams Belang) und Malte Larsen (Dänische Volkspartei) zum Thema „Migration“ sprachen.

Massenmigration ist kein Naturphänomen

Aber was erzürnte die Mitglieder des Europarats, wo die SPÖ-Politikerin Petra Bayr Präsidentin ist, so sehr, dass sie auch mit Buhrufen nicht sparten. Brabandere sprach aus, was sich viele Menschen in Europa denken. Massenmigration, meinte er, sei kein Naturphänomen und auch kein unausweichliches Schicksal, „das wir passiv hinnehmen müssen“. Sie sei das Ergebnis bewusster politischer Entscheidungen. Und was durch Politik verursacht worden sei, könne auch durch Politik rückgängig gemacht werden.

Die Rückwanderung muss beginnen

Die Menschen würden sich in ihrem Land nicht fremd fühlen wollen. Sie würden wollen, dass die Sozialversicherung erhalten und denen vorbehalten bliebe, die dazu beigetragen hätten. Sie würden wollen, dass sich ihre Mütter, Ehefrauen und Töchter auf der Straße sicher fühlen. Das alles seien keine extremen Forderungen. Das seien die natürlichsten Wünsche der Welt, sagte der Politiker von Vlaams Belang.

Die Botschaft seiner Partei sei klar: Massenmigration müsse gestoppt werden. Und darüber hinaus müsse die Rückwanderung beginnen. An die Adresse der sogenannten Mitte-Rechts-Parteien richtete Brabandere folgende Worte:

Lasst euch nicht länger von der Linken mit Schuldgefühlen unterwerfen. Diese Linke hat den Kontakt zu ihren eigenen Bürgern verloren. Sie spricht von Antifaschismus, Islamophobie, Migrationsfeindlichkeit – das ist ein neuer Begriff, den ich heute gelernt habe – und von jedem erdenklichen modischen „Anti“-Etikett. Doch was sie in Wahrheit antreibt, ist Fremdenfeindlichkeit: Verachtung für die eigene Kultur, Verachtung für das eigene Volk, die eigene Zivilisation. Wenn sie gegen irgendetwas sind, dann gegen ihr eigenes Volk.

Gesellschaft dramatisch verändert

Dreißig Jahre unkontrollierte Massenmigration hätten die Gesellschaften dramatisch verändert. Keiner habe darum gebeten. Das Experiment sei spektakulär gescheitert. Wörtlich sagte Brabandere:

Lassen Sie uns gemeinsam dieses Chaos beseitigen und den Europarat so reformieren, dass er wieder enger mit unseren Gesellschaften verbunden ist. Andernfalls könnten unsere Gesellschaften schon bald entscheiden, dass diese Organisation nicht mehr benötigt wird.

Brutale Realität

Die Empörten im Saal hatten sich noch nicht beruhigt, stand auch schon der nächste Redner im Fokus ihrer politischen Abneigung – der Däne Malte Larsen. Er zählte die brutalen Folgen der Massenmigration nach Europa auf:

Erst gestern wurde ein 17-jähriger Junge in Frankreich von einer Gruppe junger Migranten getötet. Sie überfielen ihn, lauerten ihm auf und schlugen ihn brutal zu Tode. Vor nur zwei Wochen griff ein afrikanischer Migrant einen unschuldigen Mann auf den Straßen von Belfast an und versuchte, ihm den Kopf abzuschneiden. Vor zwei Wochen. Und vor einem Monat geschah dies. Wir alle wissen das. Wir alle haben das Video von Herrn Henry Nowak gesehen, der ebenfalls von einem Migranten getötet wurde.

Das sei die brutale Realität der Masseneinwanderung.

Reden in englischer Orginalsprache:

Im Anhang finden Sie die Reden der beiden Politiker, die im Europaparlament der Fraktion der Europäischen Konservativen, Patrioten & Verbündeten (ECPA) angehören, in englischer Originalsprache:

Bob De Brabandere (Vlaams Belang):

Dear colleagues,

Allow me to begin with a fundamental observation: mass migration to Europe is not a natural phenomenon, nor an inevitable fate we must passively endure. It is the result of deliberate policy choices. And what policy has caused, policy can reverse.

The public understands this. In every poll in our countries shows the same trend. In Flanders, Vlaams Belang (VB) keeps winning. In Austria, the Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs (FPÖ) is huge. In Germany, the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD). In France, the Rassemblement National (RN). Vox in Spain. Danish People’s Party in Denmark. And so on.

By voting for our parties, citizens send a clear message: they do not want to feel like strangers in their own country. They want social security to survive and remain reserved for those who have contributed to it. They want their mothers, wives and daughters to feel safe in the streets. These are not extreme demands. They are the most natural aspirations in the world.

Our message is clear: mass migration must be stopped. And beyond that, remigration must begin.

To the so-called centre-right, I want to tell you this: stop letting the left guilt you into submission. This left has lost touch with its own citizens. They speak of antifascism, Islamophobia, migratiophobia, that’s a new one I learned today, and every fashionable “anti-” label imaginable. But what truly drives them is oikophobia: contempt for their own culture, the contempt for their own people, their own civilisation. If they are anti-anything, they are anti their own people.

Dear friends, we are the opposite. We stand for our people.

Some first results show that change is possible. The new European Return Regulation is a small step forward. The Chişinău Declaration is not that. It solemnly restates migrants’ rights, non-discrimination and the “living” interpretation of the Convention, while keeping border control and expulsion trapped in a dense web of judicial constraints.

We must have the courage to go further: closed external borders, pushbacks, remigration of those who don’t want to fit in our societies, development aid and trade agreements linked to the willingness of countries of origin to take back their nationals and reception in the region of origin rather than on our, and it is our, continent. This is the minimum.

Because this is not about statistics. It is about the future of our children and grandchildren. It is about ensuring that Europe remains European. That is what we owe our children and grandchildren.

To conclude: thirty years of uncontrolled mass migration have changed our societies dramatically. No one asked for this. The experiment has failed spectacularly. So please, stop trying to prove you were right by making matters even worse. Let us clean up this mess together and change the Council of Europe so it reconnects with our societies. Otherwise, in the very near future, our societies may decide this Organisation is no longer needed.

Malte Larsen (Dänische Volkspartei):

Dear colleagues,

Millions of immigrants are entering Europe from Africa and from the Middle East. And we are seeing the consequences every single day. Just yesterday, a 17-year-old boy in France was killed by a group of migrant boys who attacked and ambushed him and brutally beat him to death in France. They laughed at him while he was choking on his own blood.

Only 2 weeks ago, an African migrant also attacked an innocent man in the streets of Belfast and tried to cut his head off. 2 weeks ago. And 1 month ago this happened. We all know this. We all saw the video of Mr Henry NOWAK who was killed by a migrant as well.

This, dear colleagues, is the brutal consequences of mass migration to Europe.

We have innocent people all over Europe getting attacked and killed on our streets. We have young girls who are getting attacked and getting abused and raped by grooming gangs from the Middle East. And we have many areas all over Europe where – you can shout at me all you like, but the boys who have been killed cannot hear your shouting – all over Europe we are becoming minorities increasingly in different societies.

That is the brutal reality of mass immigration. And here we are, in the Council of Europe, speaking about whether we should give more welfare to immigrants. We’re not talking about solving the problems. We’re not talking about making our streets safe again. We’re not talking about sending the people home who should have never come to Europe. We’re talking about making Europe an even stronger magnet for mass immigration.

Dear colleagues,

This is outrageous. We do not need more mass immigration coming to Europe. We do not need to have more Islamists in our countries who are wreaking havoc. And we do not need to send more welfare, paid by European taxpayers to immigrants. We need to have a change.

And we all know this. We all know that this is not just about welfare. You even write in this report that you are against the return hubs. This is clearly about accelerating the mass migration and Islamisation of Europe. And this is not what we need. We need to send the people home who should have never come into Europe in the first place.

It is very clear that this report is not just about welfare. It is about mass migration, which many of you I see, support quite heavily. But given that this is a fact, this is a matter of instrumentalising migration to wreak havoc in Europe, we can, of course, not support this report.